West Bengal's Electoral Roll Shake-Up: Over 1 Lakh Names Deleted
The Election Commission's phased publication of the post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal reveals a significant deletion of names, primarily due to death, migration, and duplication. The ongoing process has seen Bankura district alone lose around 1.18 lakh names, highlighting the political stakes ahead of the state's upcoming assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
In a significant electoral development in West Bengal, the Election Commission has commenced publishing the post-SIR electoral rolls in phases, spotlighting the deletion of over 1.18 lakh names in districts like Bankura due to factors such as death, migration, and duplication.
In the draft rolls released on December 16, Bankura's electorate figure dropped, emphasizing the ongoing scrutiny process. The final count stands at about 29.15 lakh, reflecting a net deletion of 1.18 lakh names since last November. Simultaneously, fresh applications for inclusion are being processed after proper verification.
As the publication continues, queues of voters are seen verifying their status, underscoring public concern and the high stakes of upcoming elections. The ongoing exercise highlights a broader political landscape shift as the state prepares for pivotal assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
