Left Menu

West Bengal's Electoral Roll Shake-Up: Over 1 Lakh Names Deleted

The Election Commission's phased publication of the post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal reveals a significant deletion of names, primarily due to death, migration, and duplication. The ongoing process has seen Bankura district alone lose around 1.18 lakh names, highlighting the political stakes ahead of the state's upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:33 IST
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Shake-Up: Over 1 Lakh Names Deleted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant electoral development in West Bengal, the Election Commission has commenced publishing the post-SIR electoral rolls in phases, spotlighting the deletion of over 1.18 lakh names in districts like Bankura due to factors such as death, migration, and duplication.

In the draft rolls released on December 16, Bankura's electorate figure dropped, emphasizing the ongoing scrutiny process. The final count stands at about 29.15 lakh, reflecting a net deletion of 1.18 lakh names since last November. Simultaneously, fresh applications for inclusion are being processed after proper verification.

As the publication continues, queues of voters are seen verifying their status, underscoring public concern and the high stakes of upcoming elections. The ongoing exercise highlights a broader political landscape shift as the state prepares for pivotal assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosions heard in northern Israel as country works to intercept incoming Iranian missiles, reports AP.

Explosions heard in northern Israel as country works to intercept incoming I...

 Global
2
India's Capital Markets Propel SMEs with Cost-Effective Access

India's Capital Markets Propel SMEs with Cost-Effective Access

 India
3
'Khed Pitara': Punjab's Innovative Play-Based Learning Initiative

'Khed Pitara': Punjab's Innovative Play-Based Learning Initiative

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Veterans: A Call for Tax Exemption and Healthcare Funding

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Veterans: A Call for Tax Exemption and Healthcare...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026