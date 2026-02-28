Expired Goods Racket Busted: From Waste to Market
Delhi Police arrest Omprakash Sharma for operating a racket selling expired food and cosmetic products as fresh. The raid uncovered a vast amount of altered goods ready for resale. This illegal operation posed significant health risks. Police continue to track down the supply chain and potential accomplices.
In a significant operation, the Delhi Police have dismantled a racket involved in tampering with and reselling expired food and cosmetic goods. The accused, Omprakash Sharma from Ghaziabad, operated an illegal outfit in northeast Delhi where expired products were altered to appear new.
Police seized a large quantity of expired items, including nutritional supplements and cosmetics, during a raid at a godown in Jagatpur. The products were found with chemically erased expiry dates, repackaged, and relabeled as fresh goods. Equipment used for this alteration was also recovered.
The illicit operation not only deceived consumers but posed substantial health risks, the Crime Branch reported. An investigation is ongoing to unearth the full extent of this criminal network, trace its expired stock origins, and identify further conspirators.