End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Legacy and Iran's Uncertain Future

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who wielded supreme power in Iran by consolidating a theocratic regime, has passed away at the age of 86. Khamenei turned Iran into a formidable regional influence, clashing with Israel and the United States over nuclear ambitions and repressing domestic democracy movements.

His death followed a significant joint military operation by the United States and Israel, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region. Despite Iran's internal strife—marked by economic challenges and widespread protests—Khamenei's influence over the nation's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard ensured his prolonged grip on power.

The passing of Khamenei brings uncertainty to Iran's political landscape. With no clear successor, the 88-seat Assembly of Experts faces the challenge of appointing a new supreme leader, as the country grapples with factional divides, and international scrutiny over its nuclear program continues unabated.