End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Legacy and Iran's Uncertain Future
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, has died at 86. Known for consolidating theocratic power, Khamenei's rule included fierce nuclear pursuits and crackdowns on dissent. His death leaves questions about Iran's future direction as the Assembly of Experts must now select his successor amidst ongoing regional tensions.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who wielded supreme power in Iran by consolidating a theocratic regime, has passed away at the age of 86. Khamenei turned Iran into a formidable regional influence, clashing with Israel and the United States over nuclear ambitions and repressing domestic democracy movements.
His death followed a significant joint military operation by the United States and Israel, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region. Despite Iran's internal strife—marked by economic challenges and widespread protests—Khamenei's influence over the nation's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard ensured his prolonged grip on power.
The passing of Khamenei brings uncertainty to Iran's political landscape. With no clear successor, the 88-seat Assembly of Experts faces the challenge of appointing a new supreme leader, as the country grapples with factional divides, and international scrutiny over its nuclear program continues unabated.
ALSO READ
Israeli military says strikes killed Iran's defence minister and the commander of its Revolutionary Guard, reports AP.
Mass Protests in Greece Demand Justice for Train Crash Victims
Controversy Unfolds: 'The Kerala Story 2' Sparks Protests and Low Ticket Sales
Campus Protests Spark Tensions Amid Iranian Political Turmoil
Political Turmoil Hits Kerala: Tensions Rise Amid Allegations and Protests