Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

The US Consulate General in Nanakramguda witnessed heightened security measures on Sunday, following international uproar over the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel airstrike. Additional personnel were deployed outside the consulate as a preventive action, according to local police.

The airstrike, which took place in Tehran on Saturday, led to Khamenei's demise and sparked worldwide protests after being confirmed by Iranian state media. The incident has intensified tensions globally, leading to demonstrations and mourning, including in cities across India.

The US Consulate in the city plays a crucial role by offering visa and consular services to citizens residing in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. In light of recent events, measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the consular premises and those seeking its services.

(With inputs from agencies.)