Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

In response to the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel airstrike, security was increased at the US Consulate General in Nanakramguda. Protests erupted globally, including in India, as Iranian state media confirmed his death, leading to enhanced police presence at key diplomatic sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US Consulate General in Nanakramguda witnessed heightened security measures on Sunday, following international uproar over the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel airstrike. Additional personnel were deployed outside the consulate as a preventive action, according to local police.

The airstrike, which took place in Tehran on Saturday, led to Khamenei's demise and sparked worldwide protests after being confirmed by Iranian state media. The incident has intensified tensions globally, leading to demonstrations and mourning, including in cities across India.

The US Consulate in the city plays a crucial role by offering visa and consular services to citizens residing in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. In light of recent events, measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the consular premises and those seeking its services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

