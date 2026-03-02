Left Menu

Faith and Politics Collide: The Tirupparankundram Temple Lamp Lighting Controversy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin defends his government's stance on the Tirupparankundram temple lamp lighting issue, emphasizing that personal faith should not yield to politics. He reiterates the state's commitment to preserving temple traditions, amid criticism from Prime Minister Modi regarding the DMK's handling of religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:55 IST
Faith and Politics Collide: The Tirupparankundram Temple Lamp Lighting Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reiterated his stance on the Tirupparankundram temple lamp lighting controversy, emphasizing the importance of preserving personal faith over political intervention. In a recent video message, Stalin clarified that his government's actions aim to uphold temple traditions without intertwining with political agendas.

The issue arose against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Arulmighu Subrahmanya Swamy temple, where he criticized the local DMK government's handling of the situation. Modi accused the administration of being insensitive to religious sentiments regarding the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp.

The Madras High Court has permitted Hindus to light the lamp during the Karthigai Deepam festival, but local authorities raised concerns over potential conflicts. Stalin, resonating with the Dravidian movement's principles, aims to unify citizens with diverse beliefs while emphasizing the need for rationality to coexist with faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

 India
2
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
3
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026