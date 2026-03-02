Faith and Politics Collide: The Tirupparankundram Temple Lamp Lighting Controversy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reiterated his stance on the Tirupparankundram temple lamp lighting controversy, emphasizing the importance of preserving personal faith over political intervention. In a recent video message, Stalin clarified that his government's actions aim to uphold temple traditions without intertwining with political agendas.

The issue arose against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Arulmighu Subrahmanya Swamy temple, where he criticized the local DMK government's handling of the situation. Modi accused the administration of being insensitive to religious sentiments regarding the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp.

The Madras High Court has permitted Hindus to light the lamp during the Karthigai Deepam festival, but local authorities raised concerns over potential conflicts. Stalin, resonating with the Dravidian movement's principles, aims to unify citizens with diverse beliefs while emphasizing the need for rationality to coexist with faith.

