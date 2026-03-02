BJP Vows 'Parivartan' in Bengal with 'Detect, Delete, Deport' Strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is pledging significant change for West Bengal through the launch of its 'Parivartan Yatra,' as articulated by national president Nitin Nabin during a public rally. The party aims to replicate the 'detect, delete, and deport' strategy successfully employed in Assam to address the issue of alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Nabin highlighted plans to rename the town of Islampur to Ishwarpur, should the BJP secure victory in the upcoming elections. This move aligns with the party's narrative of reclaiming regional heritage, citing historical figures like Thakur Panchanan Barma and Purna Chandra Das to muster local support.

The BJP leader lashed out at the TMC government, led by Mamata Banerjee, for alleged appeasement politics and neglecting border security. Nabin asserted that aligning Bengal's progress with national advancements is vital, pointing toward the BJP's broader goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)