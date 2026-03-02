Middle East Tensions Escalate: A Battle for Global Stability

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that military operations targeting Iran could persist longer than the initially anticipated four to five weeks. Trump's statement came during a White House event on Monday, signaling a potential drawn-out conflict.

The Middle East saw escalating hostilities on Monday as both Israel and the U.S. launched military offensives on Iranian targets. In response, Iran and its allies retaliated against Israel, Gulf states, and other strategic locations crucial to the global oil and gas supply.

This intensification follows the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the lack of a clear exit strategy, hinting at a prolonged and impactful conflict. As a result, usually secure regions like Dubai are under threat, global air travel is in chaos, oil prices are surging, and U.S. allies are rallying to counter Iranian threats.

