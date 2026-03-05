Nitish Kumar Bids Farewell as Bihar CM, Eyes Rajya Sabha

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar and JD(U) chief, announced his decision to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. This marks the end of his highly successful tenure as the chief minister, where he has held the office for a record 10 terms since 2005.

Kumar expressed gratitude towards the people of Bihar for their trust and support, which he credits for the state's development and dignity. He assured continued cooperation and guidance to the new government, underlining his commitment to Bihar's progress.

Speculation abounds that Kumar's departure could pave the way for Bihar's first BJP chief minister, altering the political landscape in the only Hindi heartland state where BJP has yet to hold the top post. Amidst all, Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, is expected to make his foray into politics.

