Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Bids Farewell as Bihar CM, Eyes Rajya Sabha

Nitish Kumar, JD(U) chief and Bihar's longest-serving chief minister, announces his candidacy for the Rajya Sabha elections, ending his tenure as CM. He assures cooperation with the new government. This move paves the way for Bihar to have its first BJP chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:44 IST
Nitish Kumar Bids Farewell as Bihar CM, Eyes Rajya Sabha
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar and JD(U) chief, announced his decision to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. This marks the end of his highly successful tenure as the chief minister, where he has held the office for a record 10 terms since 2005.

Kumar expressed gratitude towards the people of Bihar for their trust and support, which he credits for the state's development and dignity. He assured continued cooperation and guidance to the new government, underlining his commitment to Bihar's progress.

Speculation abounds that Kumar's departure could pave the way for Bihar's first BJP chief minister, altering the political landscape in the only Hindi heartland state where BJP has yet to hold the top post. Amidst all, Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, is expected to make his foray into politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

 India
2
China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

 Azerbaijan
4
Tension Rises as US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship

Tension Rises as US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026