Political Showdown: Rajya Sabha Nominations Heat Up in West Bengal

Five candidates from West Bengal, including TMC's Babul Supriyo and BJP's Rahul Sinha, have filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections. With the TMC expected to win four seats due to its assembly majority, the elections, scheduled for March 16, are critical for both parties.

Updated: 05-03-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:43 IST
The political landscape in West Bengal is set to witness a thrilling contest as five candidates, representing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have submitted their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The nominees include four from the TMC—minister Babul Supriyo, former DGP Rajeev Kumar, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, and actor Koel Mallick—and BJP's Rahul Sinha. With TMC's firm hold on the 294-member assembly, the party is poised to secure four of the five available seats.

The elections, slated for March 16, signal an important juncture in West Bengal's political arena. Supriyo's candidature is particularly noteworthy, given his political journey from the BJP to TMC, signifying strategic repositioning. Meanwhile, other candidates bring substantial experience from varying fields, enhancing the election's intriguing dynamics.

