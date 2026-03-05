Left Menu

An Unexpected Choice: Anurag Sharma for Rajya Sabha

The Congress party nominated Anurag Sharma, president of the Kangra District Congress Committee, for the Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh. This decision surprised many, including prominent Congress and BJP leaders. Sharma's close ties with Chief Minister Singh Sukhu and his recent appointment as DCC president contribute to his unexpected candidacy.

The Congress party has made an unexpected move by nominating Anurag Sharma, president of the Kangra District Congress Committee, for the sole Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh.

His selection came as a surprise amid speculations of Anand Sharma and Pratibha Singh, notable party figures, being the strong contenders.

This decision, ahead of the March 16 elections, reflects internal strategic dynamics and Sharma's connection with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

