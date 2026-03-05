Left Menu

China's Bold Defence Budget Rise Amid Economic and Military Turmoil

China announced a 1.91 trillion yuan defence budget, a 7% increase to accelerate military modernization amid economic and geopolitical challenges. Facing tensions with the US and domestic issues like unemployment, China's defence expansion puts pressure on neighbors like India. Despite military purges, China emphasizes the Communist Party's leadership over the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China made headlines on Thursday by increasing its defence budget to approximately 1.91 trillion yuan (USD 277 billion), marking a seven percent rise from the previous year, according to state-run China Daily. This move aligns with efforts to enhance the rapid modernization of its armed forces to match the capabilities of the United States military.

Premier Li Qiang, in his annual work report during the National People's Congress, also announced a reduced GDP target of 4.5 to 5 percent due to international and domestic economic pressures, including a slump in the property market and rising unemployment. Meanwhile, US defence spending continues to grow, starkly contrasting with China's second-ranking military expenditure, which pressures neighboring countries like India to ramp up their defence budgets.

Amid ongoing military purges, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the Communist Party's control over the armed forces. The government aims to deepen its anti-corruption efforts while advancing military capabilities. In response to geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning Taiwan, China remains firm on maintaining national unity under the one-China policy.

