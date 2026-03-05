Left Menu

Unexpected Candidate: Anurag Sharma's Rajya Sabha Nomination

Anurag Sharma, a relatively unknown political figure in Himachal Pradesh, has been chosen for the Rajya Sabha seat by the Congress. His selection over well-known party leaders has surprised many, indicating strategic party moves in the district. The elections will be held on March 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:18 IST
Anurag Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Sharma, the recently appointed president of the Kangra District Congress Committee, has emerged as the Congress's unexpected choice for Himachal Pradesh's lone Rajya Sabha seat. His nomination has surprised many, especially since former heavyweights like Anand Sharma and Pratibha Singh were considered possible contenders.

This selection highlights a strategic maneuver by the Congress, aiming to balance its political influence in Kangra district, where the party garnered significant results in recent elections. The decision also appears closely linked to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's influence.

Anurag Sharma's close ties with prominent leaders, coupled with his past involvement with both the Congress and BJP circles, add a layer of political intrigue. As Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for March 16, this decision underscores the unpredictable dynamics within the Congress leadership in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

