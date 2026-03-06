Jishnu Dev Varma Appointed as Maharashtra Governor

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha extended his congratulations to Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday for his appointment as the new Governor of Maharashtra. This announcement follows Varma's tenure as the Governor of Telangana, marking a significant move in his political career.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is set to take over the gubernatorial responsibilities in Telangana, succeeding Varma. The official notification about these appointments was released on Thursday, signaling an important reshuffle among India's state governors.

Varma's political journey includes his role as the deputy chief minister in the previous Biplab Kumar Deb administration in Tripura. His appointment as the Governor of Maharashtra has been celebrated by various leaders in Tripura, highlighting regional pride and the hope for his impactful service in the new state.

