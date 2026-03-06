Left Menu

Election Chief Urges Global Role Model Status for Kerala's Upcoming Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar urges political parties to ensure Kerala's Assembly elections set a global standard. In a meeting with national and state parties, he reviewed election preparations and emphasized transparency and law adherence. Parties commended the peaceful electoral roll revision and urged measures against money power.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, has urged political parties to ensure that Kerala's upcoming Assembly elections become a benchmark for electoral conduct globally. This call to action came during his three-day visit to Kerala, where he met with representatives of national and state political parties to review preparations.

The Election Commission officials reported that most political parties praised the Election Commission of India for the peaceful completion of the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Kerala. However, concerns were raised about the influence of money power, and the distribution of liquor and freebies during the elections, prompting the Commission to commit to strict adherence to laws.

Kumar reassured that elections would be conducted transparently, urging parties to utilize the cVIGIL component of the ECINET platform for reporting Model Code of Conduct violations. The meeting highlighted the provision of voter amenities such as ramps, wheelchairs, and drinking water at polling booths, underscoring the Commission's commitment to fair elections.

