Political Maneuvering: Rabindra Jena's Exit from BJD

Rabindra Kumar Jena resigns from BJD, potentially joining BJP before upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Jena, who once served as Lok Sabha MP, cites personal reasons for leaving the party. His resignation is strategically significant, especially with his wife, Subasini Jena, holding a critical voting position as a BJD MLA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:55 IST
In a strategic political move, former MP and senior BJD leader Rabindra Kumar Jena has announced his resignation from the party, citing personal reasons. As the Rajya Sabha elections approach, the timing of Jena's departure highlights potential shifts within the regional political landscape.

According to insiders, Jena might soon align with the BJP, a significant development given the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 16. His exit is notable, considering he played a vital role as both an organiser and former district president of the BJD in Balasore, where he lost to BJP's Pratap Sarangi in 2019.

Adding intrigue to the political chessboard, Jena's wife, Subasini Jena, currently a BJD MLA, holds a pivotal vote in the forthcoming elections. Her recent ambiguous remarks leave room for speculation on potential cross-party voting dynamics, especially as BJD's president Naveen Patnaik endorses his candidate, Datteswar Hota, urging broader coalition support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

