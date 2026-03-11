Left Menu

Gandhi and Singh's Parallel Constituency Visits: A Tale of Two Leaders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi will visit their Uttar Pradesh constituencies for two days, engaging in official meetings and public events. Singh will join state officials in Lucknow, while Gandhi focuses on development discussions in Rae Bareli and Amethi, interacting with local Congress members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:02 IST
Gandhi and Singh's Parallel Constituency Visits: A Tale of Two Leaders
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are set to make significant visits to their respective constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. These visits will span over the next two days, focusing on official meetings and public interactions.

Singh, representing Lucknow, will arrive on Wednesday. His schedule includes accompanying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the inauguration of a green corridor and addressing a public gathering before his return to Delhi. Local leaders have outlined his itinerary, emphasizing highway reviews and collaborative governance talks.

Meanwhile, Gandhi will engage in critical development assessments in Rae Bareli, his constituency, and Amethi. His agenda includes a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting, followed by interactions with party members and residents. These visits underscore ongoing development and party engagement in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026