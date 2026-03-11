Gandhi and Singh's Parallel Constituency Visits: A Tale of Two Leaders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are set to make significant visits to their respective constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. These visits will span over the next two days, focusing on official meetings and public interactions.

Singh, representing Lucknow, will arrive on Wednesday. His schedule includes accompanying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the inauguration of a green corridor and addressing a public gathering before his return to Delhi. Local leaders have outlined his itinerary, emphasizing highway reviews and collaborative governance talks.

Meanwhile, Gandhi will engage in critical development assessments in Rae Bareli, his constituency, and Amethi. His agenda includes a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting, followed by interactions with party members and residents. These visits underscore ongoing development and party engagement in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)