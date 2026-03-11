Left Menu

Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee and G20 Success

Uttarakhand marked its silver jubilee with pride and hosted the G20 Summit three times. Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the state's growing prominence and commitment to employee welfare. The 2026-27 budget ensures equal pay for UPNL employees, reflecting the government's dedication to development and governance. Economic growth was also significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:44 IST
Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee and G20 Success
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Wednesday that the state's silver jubilee celebrations and successful hosting of G20 Summit events were significant achievements, elevating Uttarakhand's status both nationally and globally. Addressing the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly session in Gairsain, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the state's growing prominence.

Chief Minister Dhami noted the dual celebration of the state's Rajat Jayanti and hosting the G20 Summit under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as a source of pride. The international events showcased Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to a wider audience, underscoring its development potential.

In budgetary developments, on March 10, the Uttarakhand government allocated Rs 289.98 crore in the 2026-27 budget to ensure equal pay for former UPNL employees. This decision aligns with the government's commitment to employee welfare and aims to motivate the workforce further as it strives for transparent governance, as emphasized by Chief Minister Dhami.

During the ongoing Budget Session (March 9-13, 2026), Dhami expressed confidence that these steps would bolster employee morale and state development. Economic indicators show robust growth, with the GSDP for 2024-25 reaching Rs 3,81,889 crore, a significant rise from Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021-22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026