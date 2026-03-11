Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee and G20 Success

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Wednesday that the state's silver jubilee celebrations and successful hosting of G20 Summit events were significant achievements, elevating Uttarakhand's status both nationally and globally. Addressing the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly session in Gairsain, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the state's growing prominence.

Chief Minister Dhami noted the dual celebration of the state's Rajat Jayanti and hosting the G20 Summit under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as a source of pride. The international events showcased Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to a wider audience, underscoring its development potential.

In budgetary developments, on March 10, the Uttarakhand government allocated Rs 289.98 crore in the 2026-27 budget to ensure equal pay for former UPNL employees. This decision aligns with the government's commitment to employee welfare and aims to motivate the workforce further as it strives for transparent governance, as emphasized by Chief Minister Dhami.

During the ongoing Budget Session (March 9-13, 2026), Dhami expressed confidence that these steps would bolster employee morale and state development. Economic indicators show robust growth, with the GSDP for 2024-25 reaching Rs 3,81,889 crore, a significant rise from Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021-22.

(With inputs from agencies.)