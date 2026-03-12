High-Profile Wedding Attack: Farooq Abdullah Narrowly Escapes
Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was attacked at a wedding. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured him of a thorough investigation. The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, had planned the attack for 20 years. Authorities are committed to a full probe and enhanced security measures.
Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, narrowly avoided harm when he was attacked at a wedding function in Greater Kailash, Jammu. According to officials, a gunman fired at him from behind as he was leaving the event.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha immediately contacted Abdullah to assure him that a comprehensive investigation would be underway. The assailant, 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, was arrested shortly after the incident. Sources revealed that Jamwal had been targeting Abdullah for 20 years.
DGP Nalin Prabhat has been instructed to leave no aspect unexplored in the investigation, with senior officials emphasizing the need for enhanced security measures for high-profile figures. The police have commenced a detailed examination of Jamwal's background.
