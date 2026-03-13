CPI(M) Unfazed by Sudhakaran's Independent Candidacy: A Shot at Ambalapuzha Victory
M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, expressed confidence in retaining the Ambalapuzha seat despite G Sudhakaran's independent candidacy. Sudhakaran, a former CPI(M) leader, left the party amid personal attacks and has chosen to contest independently, a decision the CPI(M) respects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The CPI(M) remains confident of victory in the Ambalapuzha assembly constituency, despite G Sudhakaran's decision to run as an independent candidate.
During a press briefing, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan stated that Sudhakaran's independent run posed no concern for the Left Democratic Front.
Sudhakaran, once a prominent CPI(M) leader, has distanced himself due to personal attacks, asserting his right to run independently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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