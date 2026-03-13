CPI(M) Unfazed by Sudhakaran's Independent Candidacy: A Shot at Ambalapuzha Victory

The CPI(M) remains confident of victory in the Ambalapuzha assembly constituency, despite G Sudhakaran's decision to run as an independent candidate.

During a press briefing, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan stated that Sudhakaran's independent run posed no concern for the Left Democratic Front.

Sudhakaran, once a prominent CPI(M) leader, has distanced himself due to personal attacks, asserting his right to run independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)