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Triumphant Return: Ivory Coast Celebrates the Homecoming of 'Djidji Ayokwè'

Ivory Coast welcomes back the 'Djidji Ayokwè', a significant cultural artifact looted over a century ago by France. The drum, central to the Atchan people's heritage, arrives as the first of many anticipated restitutions. Celebrations reflect local joy, underscoring global calls for the repatriation of historically significant items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:26 IST
Triumphant Return: Ivory Coast Celebrates the Homecoming of 'Djidji Ayokwè'

Traditional chiefs, adorned with crowns and gold chains, converged at Ivory Coast's principal airport to honor the long-anticipated return of the 'Djidji Ayokwè', a 'talking drum' plundered over a century ago. This marks the inaugural restitution of an artifact by former colonial ruler France to the West African nation.

The 'Djidji Ayokwè', translating to Panther-Lion in the Atchan language, spans over three meters and tips the scales at nearly 400 kg. Used by the Atchan people of southern Ivory Coast, it historically served to warn locals of impending forced labor and to rally warriors against colonial aggressors.

The Ivory Coast's culture ministry, which is advocating for the return of 148 artifacts from France, celebrates the drum's homecoming as a pivotal event. Confiscated in 1916 and later displayed at Paris's Quai Branly Museum, the drum signals a larger movement to reclaim pieces of cultural identity stolen during colonial times, as noted by culture minister Françoise Remarck at the ceremonial reception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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