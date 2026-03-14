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Diplomatic Stalemate: Ukraine's Ongoing Conflict and U.S. Mediation

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that the U.S. had delayed a new round of settlement talks concerning Ukraine's prolonged conflict with Russia, citing the Middle Eastern situation as the reason for negotiators' travel restrictions. Despite readiness from Ukraine, disagreements over location and territorial demands remain unresolved in the diplomatic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:44 IST
Diplomatic Stalemate: Ukraine's Ongoing Conflict and U.S. Mediation

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that the United States has requested a delay in the planned three-sided negotiations to resolve the long-standing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The talks have been postponed due to restrictions preventing U.S. negotiators from traveling, given the ongoing situation in the Middle East, as stated by Zelenskiy, following his visit to France.

U.S. negotiators agreed to meet only within American borders, while Ukrainian delegates suggested Miami or Washington. However, Russia proposed alternatives like Turkey or Switzerland, which the U.S. rejected. The impasse continues, as Washington directs the discussion led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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