Amit Shah's Energizing Visit: Youth Rally and Development in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced a pivotal two-day visit to Assam in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections. Shah arrived on Saturday, greeted warmly by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

During his stay, Shah launched the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in Kalapahar, marking a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in the state capital. The new institution is poised to enhance medical services with its two campuses at Panbazar and Kalapahar.

Later, he addressed a massive youth rally of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Khanapara, encouraging the youth to contribute to national development. The Assam assembly elections in April will be the first after the delimitation exercise, with BJP aiming for another term under Shah's strategic guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)