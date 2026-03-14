Left Menu

Bihar's Political Turmoil: Kishor Predicts BJP Shift

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, predicts a BJP government replacement in Bihar post Nitish Kumar’s resignation. Touring Jehanabad district, Kishor criticized the influence of BJP leaders from Gujarat and alleged bribery in the last assembly elections, affecting Bihar’s governance and voter decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jehanabad(Bihar) | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:30 IST
Bihar's Political Turmoil: Kishor Predicts BJP Shift
government
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst political turbulence in Bihar, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor declared that post Nitish Kumar's resignation, the state is heading towards a BJP-led governance.

During his tour in Jehanabad district, Kishor argued that the incoming government would be manipulated by BJP leaders situated in Gujarat and Delhi, jeopardizing Bihar's autonomous progress.

Kishor also highlighted alleged voter bribery as a pivotal element in BJP's past electoral success, questioning administrative ethics and public awareness in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026