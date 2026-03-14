Bihar's Political Turmoil: Kishor Predicts BJP Shift

Amidst political turbulence in Bihar, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor declared that post Nitish Kumar's resignation, the state is heading towards a BJP-led governance.

During his tour in Jehanabad district, Kishor argued that the incoming government would be manipulated by BJP leaders situated in Gujarat and Delhi, jeopardizing Bihar's autonomous progress.

Kishor also highlighted alleged voter bribery as a pivotal element in BJP's past electoral success, questioning administrative ethics and public awareness in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)