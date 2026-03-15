Mani Shankar Aiyar Defends Remarks Against Modi
Former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar denied making casteist remarks against PM Modi, clarifying his comments were aimed at Modi's character. He refuted claims of branding Modi as 'lower caste' and discredited allegations of derogatory statements about Modi's background as a tea seller.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 15-03-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 11:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent address in Jaipur, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar dismissed accusations of casteist remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Aiyar clarified that his comments targeted Modi's character, not caste, and refuted allegations of calling Modi from a 'low caste'.
He further denied statements attributed to him regarding Modi's background as a tea seller and criticized historical inaccuracies he associates with the prime minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)