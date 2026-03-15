Mani Shankar Aiyar Defends Remarks Against Modi

In a recent address in Jaipur, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar dismissed accusations of casteist remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aiyar clarified that his comments targeted Modi's character, not caste, and refuted allegations of calling Modi from a 'low caste'.

He further denied statements attributed to him regarding Modi's background as a tea seller and criticized historical inaccuracies he associates with the prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)