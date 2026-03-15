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Bengal Elections: The Battle for Identity and Development

The West Bengal election campaigns are marked by themes of aggression and innovation. Key issues include Bengali sub-nationalism, Matua community influence, urban dissent, industrial concerns, and welfare programs. The TMC and BJP are major contenders, with the former focusing on social welfare schemes and the latter on alleged industrial decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:31 IST
Bengal Elections: The Battle for Identity and Development
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  • India

West Bengal's election campaigns are characterized by fierce rivalry and new strategies. Central to this political battle are several key issues stirring voters across the state.

Bengali sub-nationalism emerges as a core theme. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) campaigns against alleged mistreatment of Bengali-speaking migrants, positioning itself as a defender of regional identity. The TMC's efforts to repatriate Bengali-speaking deportees underscore this stance, contributing to its electoral narrative.

On another front, the Matua community, influential in numerous assembly seats, plays a pivotal role. The 2021 elections saw the BJP gain significant ground here, drawing attention to identity and electoral inclusion issues. Meanwhile, urban discontent fueled by high-profile criminal cases signifies growing anti-incumbency sentiment, challenging the TMC's dominance.

Debate over industrial health takes center stage, with the BJP portraying West Bengal as an 'industrial graveyard,' critiquing industry migration, while the TMC showcases its MSME growth model. Social welfare schemes targeting marginalized groups are crucial to the TMC strategy, as both parties vie for control in the shifting political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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