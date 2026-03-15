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Embracing the AI Wave: Samsung's Strategic Leap

Samsung Mobile Experience COO Won-Joon Choi emphasizes AI's inevitable impact across sectors, beyond IT. AI will transform fields like medical and legal. With investments and strategic partnerships, Samsung aims to democratize AI, doubling device reach to 800 million by year-end, ensuring privacy with on-device data storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:06 IST
Embracing the AI Wave: Samsung's Strategic Leap
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During a recent media roundtable, Won-Joon Choi, COO of Samsung's Mobile Experience Business, highlighted the unavoidable impact of AI across numerous sectors. Unlike previous technological revolutions, AI is set to influence not only IT but also fields like medicine and law.

Choi revealed that large tech firms, inclusive of Samsung, are heavily investing in AI research and development. The company aims to enhance AI feature integration, steering away from its perception as an overwhelming technology. By year's end, Samsung plans to extend AI features to 800 million devices, focusing on the "democratization" of technology.

Samsung's strategy includes employing a Hybrid AI model while ensuring data privacy through on-device storage. As the company partners with various brands, it seeks to expand support for local languages, making AI more accessible to Galaxy users worldwide.

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