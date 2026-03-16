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Unity Through Faith: Adityanath's Vision for India's Future

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the importance of spirituality and societal unity over divisive casteism. Criticizing past governments, he highlights how current leadership under Prime Minister Modi fosters national unity and infrastructure development, while addressing historical injustices and promoting faith in Sanatan Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:00 IST
Unity Through Faith: Adityanath's Vision for India's Future
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Addressing an event at the Sire temple in Jalore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the divisive nature of casteism, contrasting it with the unifying potential of caste as a social organizer.

He criticized previous governments for exploiting caste, regional, and linguistic differences, leading to national issues such as unrest in Kashmir and Naxalism. In contrast, Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for uniting the country and addressing these challenges, ensuring governance benefits reach all citizens without discrimination.

Adityanath also underscored the current government's commitment to spreading infrastructure and public amenities and recognized the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of determined unity. Furthermore, he celebrated India's rich spiritual and cultural traditions and called for citizens to work towards a united nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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