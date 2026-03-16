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Controversy Erupts Over BJP MP's Comments on Eid

BJP MP Satish Gautam's comments undermining Eid and Ramzan incited backlash from opposition leaders while community leaders urge calm. Gautam's remarks questioned the need for additional prayer spaces and criticized Muslims for supposed land occupation. Calls for peaceful Eid celebrations continue amid tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:09 IST
Controversy Erupts Over BJP MP's Comments on Eid
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BJP MP Satish Gautam's recent controversial remarks about Eid and Ramzan have ignited widespread criticism from opposition parties, drawing national attention. Community leaders, however, are advocating for peace.

When pressed about a local demand for Eid prayer permissions, Gautam openly dismissed the significance of these Islamic festivals, sparking outrage for undermining them, while asserting that Muslims have previously occupied land illegally.

In response, critics allege Gautam's statements aim to divert attention from BJP's internal rifts. Leaders from both communities emphasized preserving communal harmony and called for peaceful celebrations during Eid, urging state intervention amid geopolitical tensions.

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