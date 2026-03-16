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Sudhakaran's Independent Leap: A CPI(M) Rebel's Bold Move

Rebel CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, planning to run as an independent in Ambalapuzha, met former SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. The meeting did not seek Natesan's support. Sudhakaran acknowledges disagreements with the CPI(M) and anticipates the electoral outcome amidst UDF's possible backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:37 IST
Sudhakaran's Independent Leap: A CPI(M) Rebel's Bold Move
Sudhakaran
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable political development, G Sudhakaran, a former CPI(M) leader, declared his intent to run independently in the Ambalapuzha assembly elections. This announcement followed a meeting with Vellappally Natesan, the ex-general secretary of the SNDP Yogam, highlighting Sudhakaran's strategic moves in the Ezhava-dominated constituency.

Natesan clarified that the meeting did not include a request for electoral support, citing health issues as a reason for limited discussion. The backdrop to this development involves Sudhakaran's decision to leave the CPI(M), citing personal grievances and a lack of recognition from the party.

While Sudhakaran's popularity in the district is acknowledged, the opposition strategy remains ambiguous, with reports hinting at potential UDF support. As Kerala heads to the polls, Sudhakaran's candidacy adds an intriguing dynamic to the political landscape in Ambalapuzha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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