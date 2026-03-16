The Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured citizens there is no shortage of crude oil in the country. Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma stated that refineries are operating at full capacity and fuel is widely available, addressing concerns about potential shortages in certain regions.

Amidst rising concerns over fuel availability, the Ministry insists the petroleum supply chain is stable and efficient, with oil marketing companies diligently monitoring the situation. In parallel, the Shipping Ministry confirmed that the LPG carrier Shivalik is scheduled to dock at Mundra Port, ensuring a steady fuel stream.

Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is engaging with Iran to reopen critical Persian Gulf routes, responsible for nearly 20% of global oil trade. Successful diplomatic efforts allow Indian tankers to navigate safely, underpinning India's approach to dialogue over confrontation in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)