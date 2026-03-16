Manipur's Ongoing Peace Process: A New Chapter

The peace framework involving the United National Liberation Front (P) remains firmly in place, as confirmed by Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam. This assurance comes amidst inquiries about the status of the agreement, signed in November 2023.

The pact, involving 1,435 verified cadres, ensures a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 for each cadre. Financial disbursements from the Centre have so far totaled Rs 5.83 crore over five instalments between December 2023 and April 2024.

Efforts are underway to propose an additional Rs 5.16 crore to cover payments from May 2024 to October 2024, aiming to settle pending dues and ensure the smooth continuation of peace-building efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)