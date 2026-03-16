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Major Shake-up in West Bengal Police Leadership Ahead of Elections

In a significant reshuffle, the West Bengal government transferred several senior IPS officers, including DGP Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar, following an Election Commission directive. This restructuring is aimed at enhancing public service as the state braces for its upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:54 IST
Major Shake-up in West Bengal Police Leadership Ahead of Elections
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The West Bengal government swiftly acted on the Election Commission's directive, reassigning senior police officers on Monday.

Among those affected were DGP Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar, who received new roles as part of an immediate reshuffle involving several IPS officers.

This move comes as the state prepares for crucial assembly elections scheduled for later this month, with the government asserting that these changes serve public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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