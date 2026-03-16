Major Shake-up in West Bengal Police Leadership Ahead of Elections

The West Bengal government swiftly acted on the Election Commission's directive, reassigning senior police officers on Monday.

Among those affected were DGP Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar, who received new roles as part of an immediate reshuffle involving several IPS officers.

This move comes as the state prepares for crucial assembly elections scheduled for later this month, with the government asserting that these changes serve public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)