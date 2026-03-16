Tragedy Strikes During Iftar in Yemen

A deadly artillery strike has claimed the lives of at least ten people, including six children, in northern Yemen's Hajjah province, officials reported on Monday. Over 30 others suffered injuries during an iftar gathering, a tragic incident that has sparked stern accusations from Yemen's government against Iran-supported Houthi rebels.

The Ministry of Information disclosed that the targeted area is primarily under Houthi control, despite some territories remaining under the jurisdiction of the internationally recognized Yemeni government based in Aden. However, the conditions leading up to Sunday's attack remain obscure, with Houthi officials opting not to comment on the incident.

Since the civil war erupted in Yemen in 2014, pitting Houthis against government forces, the conflict has thrown the country's economy into disrepair and jeopardized food security in northern regions like Hajjah, the World Food Program reports. With the death toll possibly rising, urgent calls for peace resonate across the war-torn nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)