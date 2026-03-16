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Trump Considers China Trip Delay Amid Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump is contemplating postponing his planned trip to China to manage the ongoing Iran war. The delay would not be to pressure Beijing but due to logistical reasons. Trump has indicated the need for China's involvement in a coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:31 IST
Trump Considers China Trip Delay Amid Iran Conflict
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is weighing the possibility of delaying his trip to China, originally slated for the end of the month, as a result of the ongoing conflict with Iran. The primary reason for the potential delay, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is logistical, rather than diplomatic pressures.

Bessent clarified the situation on Monday, stating that any rescheduling of Trump's visit to Beijing is unrelated to disagreements over the Iran war or efforts to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open. Instead, the President believes that staying in Washington, D.C. to manage the war efforts is more prudent.

The Republican leader has made public his concern about the role of China in controlling oil prices, which have been unstable due to threats affecting the Strait of Hormuz. Trump hopes to persuade China to join a coalition aimed at restoring the flow of oil tanker traffic, a strategic move made necessary by Iran's actions.

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