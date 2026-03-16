Global Diplomacy on Edge: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged allies to assist in securing the Strait of Hormuz as Iranian forces persist in attacks amidst the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Despite communication with seven countries, Trump refrained from naming them publicly.

Notably, Japan and Australia have expressed reluctance in committing naval support, while South Korea and Britain remain in discussions. Meanwhile, Germany, the EU, and other European countries show skepticism or outright refusal to participate due to various political and practical concerns.

The closure of the Strait severely impedes global oil supply, prompting diplomatic dialogues worldwide as nations deliberate their roles in resolving the crisis and ensuring safe passage through this pivotal maritime route.

(With inputs from agencies.)