Akhilesh Yadav Predicts BJP's Loss in West Bengal Elections

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav forecasted a BJP defeat in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. He expressed faith in the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and pledged support for the INDI bloc across several states.

In a statement addressing media personnel, Yadav highlighted the importance of fair elections, urging the Election Commission to remain impartial and resist becoming a tool of the Central government. He commended West Bengal's electorate for backing Banerjee despite the Centre's alleged mismanagement.

Yadav also shared his vision of a revamped Uttar Pradesh under Samajwadi leadership, emphasizing local opportunities to curb out-migration while planning a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a 1,000-acre park.

(With inputs from agencies.)