West Bengal's Bureaucratic Overhaul Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a significant decision, the Election Commission of India has replaced key bureaucratic and police officials in West Bengal, including the chief secretary, DGP, and other top police officers, ahead of the state assembly elections.

The reshuffle, announced shortly after declaring the poll schedule, aims to ensure a peaceful and fair election in the state. New appointments have been made to align with the commission's objective of maintaining law and order during the electoral process.

This move follows sustained criticism from the Mamata Banerjee administration over the commission's role in the state. Elections are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)