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Trump Initiates Nationwide Fraud Task Force

President Donald Trump, alongside Vice President JD Vance, is set to sign an executive order establishing a task force to investigate fraud across the United States. Specific focus will be on California, Illinois, New York, Maine, and Colorado. The initiative is part of wider efforts following criticisms related to fraud oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:55 IST
Trump Initiates Nationwide Fraud Task Force
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President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order on Monday, initiating a comprehensive nationwide task force aimed at addressing fraud, as announced by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

The order, formalized at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the White House, appoints Vice President JD Vance as the leader of this initiative. Previously tasked with probing fraudulent activities in Minnesota, Vance will now focus on a broader investigation.

According to documents obtained by the New York Post, states like California, Illinois, New York, Maine, and Colorado have been identified as having inadequate fraud oversight, although Reuters has yet to confirm these details. This move comes as a response to ongoing criticisms, including those from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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