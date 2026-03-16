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NDA Sweeps Rajya Sabha Elections in Bihar

Nitin Nabin, along with other NDA candidates including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, won the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar. BJP and allies secured four out of five seats, with an election prompted by opposition's candidate. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary praised NDA's unity in achieving this victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:23 IST
NDA Sweeps Rajya Sabha Elections in Bihar
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin, the president of BJP, secured a victory in the Bihar Rajya Sabha elections along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and three other NDA candidates, as per official reports.

The winning slate included Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur from JD(U), BJP's Shivesh Kumar, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, informed Khyati Singh, Secretary of Vidhan Sabha and Returning Officer.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed gratitude towards the NDA MLAs, who command 202 out of 243 assembly seats, for supporting the BJP-led coalition's success. Despite opposition efforts by fielding RJD's Amarendra Dhari Singh, the NDA secured four out of the five available seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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