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Power Struggle: Cuba's Energy Crisis Amid U.S. Sanctions

Cuba experienced a nationwide power outage due to its outdated electric grid, worsened by U.S. oil blockades. The blackout affected 10 million people and led to rare protests. The U.S. has intensified sanctions, particularly targeting Cuban oil imports from Venezuela, exacerbating the island's energy shortage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:04 IST
Power Struggle: Cuba's Energy Crisis Amid U.S. Sanctions
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Cuba's national electric grid experienced a catastrophic failure, leaving approximately 10 million residents without electricity, according to the country's grid operator UNE. This power outage, part of a series of prolonged blackouts, comes amid a tightening U.S. oil blockade that has severely impacted Cuba's already outdated electric generation infrastructure.

The blackout follows the U.S. government's earlier decision to cease Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba under President Donald Trump's administration. This embargo is intended to cut off fuel supplies to the island, contributing significantly to recent power supply instability and the resulting public unrest.

Diplomatic dialogues have been initiated between Cuba and the U.S. in hopes of alleviating the situation. President Trump, however, continues to assert that Cuba is on the brink of collapse. Meanwhile, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed the country has not received a fuel shipment in the past three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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