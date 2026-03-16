Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Strategic Dinner Amid Leadership Tension

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a strategic dinner meeting with 14 cabinet ministers amidst ongoing speculations about a leadership change in the ruling Congress party, triggering discussions about the future direction.

During the meeting, they deliberated on preparations for the upcoming by-polls in Bagalkote and Davangere South, as well as elections for Zilla and Taluk Panchayats, alongside other under-the-radar electoral agendas. The internal debate on SC reservation policies for government jobs also came to the forefront.

This political maneuvering comes amid reports of an alleged rift within the Congress factions and power-sharing arrangements between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar. Meanwhile, Shivakumar heads to New Delhi to meet state MPs and union ministers, pressing on interstate issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)