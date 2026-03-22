West Bengal CEO Office Relocates for Enhanced Security and Efficiency
The Chief Electoral Office in West Bengal will shift to a new location to better accommodate its growing workforce and improve security. This move comes ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, addressing space constraints and safety concerns that plagued the former 18-year-old premises.
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The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in West Bengal is relocating to a new premises within the Shipping Corporation of India building. This decision ends the office's 18-year tenure at Netaji Subhas Road, officials announced recently.
Previously stationed in the Balmer Lawrie Building, where space and security challenges were prevalent, the CEO office will transition in phases, aiming for full operation soon. "The move is prompted by the need to accommodate more staff and meet operational requirements, particularly with the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections," a senior official noted.
Spurred by logistical and safety concerns, along with demands from political figures like Suvendu Adhikari, the new premises promise improved facilities. Security is prioritized, with central forces poised to safeguard the location, reinforcing the CEO's coordinated efforts under the state Home Department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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