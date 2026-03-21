Protest Erupts Over Controversial Entry Tax in Himachal Pradesh

In an assertive political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest both inside and outside the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, condemning the state government's recent entry tax hike.

Led by Jairam Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, the BJP demanded the immediate withdrawal of the tax, asserting that it would place an undue financial burden on the populace and the business community.

The protest coincided with the Budget Session, amplifying its significance as BJP legislators warned of inflationary consequences and potential trade strains with states like Punjab if the policy remains unchanged.