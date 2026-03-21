Protest Erupts Over Controversial Entry Tax in Himachal Pradesh
The BJP protested inside and outside the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha against increased entry tax policies. The opposition, led by Jairam Thakur, criticized the tax for burdening citizens and businesses, warning of potential trade impacts with neighboring states. They demanded its withdrawal during the state budget session.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In an assertive political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest both inside and outside the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, condemning the state government's recent entry tax hike.
Led by Jairam Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, the BJP demanded the immediate withdrawal of the tax, asserting that it would place an undue financial burden on the populace and the business community.
The protest coincided with the Budget Session, amplifying its significance as BJP legislators warned of inflationary consequences and potential trade strains with states like Punjab if the policy remains unchanged.