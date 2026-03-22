Election Uproar in Guruvayur: Communal Remark Sparks Controversy

An alleged communal remark by BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan in the Guruvayur constituency has sparked a political controversy in poll-bound Kerala. Both the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress have approached the Election Commission, demanding action against him.

The controversy stems from a campaign video where Gopalakrishnan allegedly criticized the absence of a Hindu MLA in Guruvayur for five decades, claiming that both the Left and Congress-led fronts failed to field candidates from the community.

CPI(M) and Congress leaders have accused the BJP of attempting to divide citizens along communal lines, emphasizing Kerala's tradition of communal harmony. Legal actions, including a police complaint, have been initiated to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)