TVK Declares Lineup for Puducherry Assembly Elections

The TVK has rolled out its candidate roster for the looming assembly elections in Puducherry. Opting for a solo contest, the party will field contenders across all 30 constituencies.

Among the prominent names, A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, who recently parted ways with the BJP, has been chosen for the Thirubhuvanai reserved segment. Former AIADMK legislators have also found spots among the candidates.

With a lineup that includes former heavyweights from BJP, AIADMK, and Congress, the TVK is poised for a compelling battle in the election arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)