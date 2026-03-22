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TVK Declares Lineup for Puducherry Assembly Elections

The TVK has announced its candidates for the Puducherry assembly elections, where it will contest all 30 constituencies solo. Key contenders include A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar and V Saminathan, among others. The list features former politicians from BJP, AIADMK, and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:07 IST
TVK Declares Lineup for Puducherry Assembly Elections
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The TVK has rolled out its candidate roster for the looming assembly elections in Puducherry. Opting for a solo contest, the party will field contenders across all 30 constituencies.

Among the prominent names, A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, who recently parted ways with the BJP, has been chosen for the Thirubhuvanai reserved segment. Former AIADMK legislators have also found spots among the candidates.

With a lineup that includes former heavyweights from BJP, AIADMK, and Congress, the TVK is poised for a compelling battle in the election arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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