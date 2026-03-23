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Slovenia's Freedom Movement Faces Coalition Challenge

Slovenia's Freedom Movement, led by PM Robert Golob, is projected to win the recent parliamentary election with 29.9% of the vote but will need new coalition partners to form a government. Opposition leader Janez Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party is expected to secure 27 seats. Campaign controversies include allegations of government corruption and links to Israeli spy firm Black Cube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 00:21 IST
Slovenia's Freedom Movement Faces Coalition Challenge

Slovenia's ruling Freedom Movement party, led by Prime Minister Robert Golob, is poised to win the recent parliamentary election. Despite securing 29.9% of the votes, translating into 30 seats, the party must now seek coalition partners to form a government.

The opposition Slovenian Democratic Party, helmed by populist leader Janez Jansa, is projected to come second with 27 seats. Jansa remarked on the satisfaction of the current governance supporters and noted the need for change as indicated by the exit polls, expressing readiness to analyze final results.

The election campaign has been marred by controversy, described as dirty from the start. Anonymous websites published covert videos alleging government corruption, and a report connected Jansa to Israeli spy firm Black Cube, accused of targeting activists and journalists. The heated atmosphere left voters like writer Ifigenija Simonovic in Ljubljana struggling with their choices.

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