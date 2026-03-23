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Brazilian MotoGP Triumph: Bezzecchi’s Unstoppable Streak

Marco Bezzecchi achieved his fourth straight victory in the MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix. The Italian racer, starting in second place, quickly took the lead and won in modified race conditions due to high temperatures. This event marked MotoGP's return to Brazil after two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 00:23 IST
Brazilian MotoGP Triumph: Bezzecchi’s Unstoppable Streak
Marco Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia decisively claimed victory at the MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, marking his fourth consecutive win in the series.

Bezzecchi, starting from the second position, surged ahead early in the race to secure his second win of the year following a victory at the season-opening Thai MotoGP. Aprilia teammate Jorge Martin finished second, while VR46's Fabio Di Giannantonio took third.

Due to extreme heat in Goiania, the race distance was reduced from 31 to 23 laps, a decision announced only moments before the start. This Grand Prix heralded MotoGP's return to Brazil for the first time in over 20 years at the Ayrton Senna Circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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