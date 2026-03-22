AIMIM's Concerns: Backward Class Certificate Cancellations and Energy Crisis

During a rally, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed serious concerns over the recent cancellation of nearly five lakh Backward Classes certificates, predominantly affecting the Muslim community. These cancellations raise questions ahead of the critical West Bengal Assembly elections.

Owaisi highlighted the demographic significance of the Muslim electorate, making up 30 percent of West Bengal's voters. He criticized the state government's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which has left the participation of about 55 lakh people in the upcoming polls uncertain.

Beyond electoral issues, Owaisi criticized India's energy policies, lamenting the lack of robust strategic petroleum reserves. He called out the current government for not diversifying energy sources, emphasizing reliance on international allies during potential gas shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)