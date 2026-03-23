Diplomatic Dance: Navigating War, Peace, and Elections in Ukraine

U.S. and Ukrainian delegates wrapped up two days of talks in Florida, focusing on resolving the four-year-long conflict with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday. Significantly, Russian representatives were absent, although initially expected to join what was to commence in Abu Dhabi.

The U.S. diplomatic team, fronted by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is primarily addressing the broader Middle Eastern context but remains committed to ending Russia's war against Ukraine, said Zelenskiy in an evening statement. Further prisoner exchanges could soon materialize, hinting at progress, though Zelenskiy withheld further details on future negotiations.

On Sunday, Zelenskiy advocated for sustained sanctions on Russia and reinforced bans against shadow fleets aiding Russia's war efforts. He also spoke against temporary leniency shown by Washington in lifting some sanctions on Russian oil. A U.S.-led peace initiative hinges on Ukraine's presidential elections post-ceasefire, although hurdles remain regarding wartime election laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)