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Diplomatic Dilemma: Congress Challenges Modi on BRICS+ Summit

The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning why he has not advanced the BRICS+ Summit amidst a West Asian crisis. They accuse Modi of prioritizing ties with Trump and Netanyahu over diplomatic initiatives, arguing his inaction diminishes India's global leadership role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:28 IST
Diplomatic Dilemma: Congress Challenges Modi on BRICS+ Summit
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The Congress party has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his reluctance to convene the BRICS+ Summit earlier, amidst escalating tensions in West Asia. With India set to host the summit this year, Congress seeks stronger diplomatic initiatives to address the ongoing crisis.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, accused Modi of avoiding actions that could antagonize US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ramesh highlighted the importance of face-to-face summits over mere phone calls for effective diplomacy.

The opposition also criticized Modi's lack of a public stance on conflict developments, suggesting his silence stems from a desire to maintain favorable relations with the United States and Israel, potentially compromising India's leadership in the BRICS+ framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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